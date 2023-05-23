Se connecter S'abonner S'abonner Pass Créer mon compte Pass
Recherche Magazine Newsletters
Services Appels d'offres Fournisseurs L'industrie recrute Évènements & formations Industrie Explorer Indices & Cotations Webinars Club des Managers de l'innovation
Secteurs
Aéro - Spatial Auto Énergie Santé - Pharma Agro Chimie Matières premières Éco - Social Transports Electronique - Informatique Défense Métallurgie – Sidérurgie Plasturgie Emballage Recyclage BTP Télécoms Biens de consommation Luxe - Cosmétiques Traitement de surfaces
Obsessions
Transition écologique et énergétique Innovations Relocalisation & Made in France Cybersécurité Biosourcé Economie circulaire Nouvelles mobilités Santé et alimentation du futur Transformation numérique Futur du travail Commerce international Capitalisme responsable
Rendez-vous
Le Club des Managers de l'Innovation L'Instant Tech Classement des écoles d'ingénieurs Chroniques L'actualité numérique par L'Usine Digitale Blogs des experts Le Club abonnés Etudes
Régions
Votre région Ain Bouches du Rhône Calvados Gironde Haute-Garonne Hérault Ile de France Ille et Vilaine Isère Loire Loire-Atlantique Loiret Moselle Nord Puy de Dôme Rhône Seine Maritime Var Vendée
Vidéos & Podcasts
L’industrie c’est fou En images Vidéos Podcasts Les rendez-vous de la rédaction
Bienvenue
Mes avantages Mes newsletters Mes magazines Mes informations Mon contrat Pass Indices & Cotations Industrie Explorer Le Club des Managers de l'Innovation
Besoin d'aide ? Déconnexion

En bref : Cambrex, Juno Pharmaceuticals, Omega Laboratories

Pour lire l’intégralité de cet article,
abonnez-vous à Industrie Pharma - édition Abonné
Pour lire l’intégralité de cet article,
testez gratuitement Industrie Pharma - édition Abonné
Réservé aux abonnés

Mathilde Lemarchand

Industrie Pharma

\ 11h00

28 min. de lecture

Mon actualité personnalisable

Profitez à tout moment des informations clés selon vos intérêts.

Sélectionnez les thèmes qui vous intéressent :

Gérer mes thèmes favoris
28 min. de lecture
\ 11h00
Partager
En bref : Cambrex, Juno Pharmaceuticals, Omega Laboratories
© DR