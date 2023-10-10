En bref : Bayer, Amgen, GSK
Mathilde Lemarchand
\ 18h00
Immunologie : Bayer signe avec Twist Bioscience pour 188 M$
Bayer et la [...]
Cet article est réservé à nos abonnés Industrie Pharma et Usine Nouvelle
Soutenez un journalisme d'expertise.
VOS INDICESsource
1.0582 +0.48
10 Octobre 2023
Dollar Us (USD) - quotidien
$ USD/€
165 -2.37
Août 2023
PVC
Base 100 en décembre 2014
97 =
Août 2023
Indice de prix de production de l'industrie française pour le marché français − CPF 21.20 − Préparations pharmaceutiques
Base 100 en 2015