Se connecter S'abonner S'abonner Pass Créer mon compte Pass
Recherche Magazine Newsletters
Services Appels d'offres Fournisseurs L'industrie recrute Évènements & formations Industrie Explorer Indices & Cotations Webinars Club des Managers de l'innovation
Secteurs
Aéro - Spatial Auto Énergie Santé - Pharma Agro Chimie Matières premières Éco - Social Transports Electronique - Informatique Défense Métallurgie – Sidérurgie Plasturgie Emballage Recyclage BTP Télécoms Biens de consommation Luxe - Cosmétiques Traitement de surfaces
Obsessions
Transition écologique et énergétique Innovations Relocalisation & Made in France Cybersécurité Biosourcé Economie circulaire Nouvelles mobilités Santé et alimentation du futur Transformation numérique Futur du travail Commerce international Capitalisme responsable
Rendez-vous
Le Club des Managers de l'Innovation L'Instant Tech Classement des écoles d'ingénieurs Chroniques L'actualité numérique par L'Usine Digitale Blogs des experts Le Club abonnés Etudes Décarbonation 2030
Régions
Votre région Ain Bouches du Rhône Calvados Gironde Haute-Garonne Hérault Ile de France Ille et Vilaine Isère Loire Loire-Atlantique Loiret Moselle Nord Puy de Dôme Rhône Seine Maritime Var Vendée
Vidéos & Podcasts
L’industrie c’est fou En images Vidéos Podcasts Les rendez-vous de la rédaction
Bienvenue
Mes avantages Mes newsletters Mes magazines Mes informations Mon contrat Pass Indices & Cotations Industrie Explorer Le Club des Managers de l'Innovation
Besoin d'aide ? Déconnexion

En bref : Bayer, Amgen, GSK

Pour lire l’intégralité de cet article, 
abonnez-vous à Industrie Pharma - édition Abonné
Pour lire l’intégralité de cet article,
testez gratuitement Industrie Pharma - édition Abonné
Réservé aux abonnés

Mathilde Lemarchand

Industrie Pharma

\ 18h00

2 min. de lecture

Mon actualité personnalisable

Profitez à tout moment des informations clés selon vos intérêts.

Sélectionnez les thèmes qui vous intéressent :

Gérer mes thèmes favoris
2 min. de lecture
\ 18h00
Partager
En bref : Bayer, Amgen, GSK
© DR

Immunologie : Bayer signe avec Twist Bioscience pour 188 M$

Bayer et la [...]

Cet article est réservé à nos abonnés Industrie Pharma et Usine Nouvelle

Soutenez un journalisme d'expertise.

Abonnez-vous
Déjà abonné ? Connectez-vous

VOS INDICES

Tous les indices
Partager

Sujets associés

NEWSLETTER Santé

Nos journalistes sélectionnent pour vous les articles essentiels de votre secteur.

Votre demande d’inscription a bien été prise en compte.

Votre email est traité par notre titre de presse qui selon le titre appartient, à une des sociétés suivantes...

Votre email est traité par notre titre de presse qui selon le titre appartient, à une des sociétés suivantes du : Groupe Moniteur Nanterre B 403 080 823, IPD Nanterre 490 727 633, Groupe Industrie Service Info (GISI) Nanterre 442 233 417. Cette société ou toutes sociétés du Groupe Infopro Digital pourront l'utiliser afin de vous proposer pour leur compte ou celui de leurs clients, des produits et/ou services utiles à vos activités professionnelles. Pour exercer vos droits, vous y opposer ou pour en savoir plus : Charte des données personnelles.

LES ÉVÉNEMENTS L'USINE NOUVELLE

Tous les événements

LES PODCASTS

Le premier câble transatlantique (2/2)

Le premier câble transatlantique (2/2)

Après deux échecs, Cyrus Field reste déterminé à mener à bien son projet : relier l’Europe à l’Amérique par un câble sous-marin. 

Écouter cet épisode

Le premier câble transatlantique (1/2)

Le premier câble transatlantique (1/2)

Un entremetteur talentueux et fortuné compte unir l’Europe à l’Amérique via un câble sous-marin. Pour le meilleur et pour le pire.

Écouter cet épisode

Monstre et compagnie

Monstre et compagnie

L’explosion meurtrière de la plateforme Piper Alpha révèle un industriel compatissant. Un rôle de composition pour Armand Hammer...

Écouter cet épisode

Le London Bridge, attraction touristique... en Arizona

Le London Bridge, attraction touristique... en Arizona

Du fog anglais à la chaleur de l’Arizona, il n’y a qu’un pas. Ou le pari d’un industriel américain prêt à tout pour promouvoir sa ville.

Écouter cet épisode

Tous les podcasts

LES SERVICES DE L'USINE NOUVELLE

Trouvez les entreprises industrielles qui recrutent des talents

ASSYSTEM

Préparateur robinetterie H/F

ASSYSTEM - 09/10/2023 - CDI - Flamanville

+ 550 offres d’emploi

Tout voir
Proposé par

Accédez à tous les appels d’offres et détectez vos opportunités d’affaires

59 - LILLE METROPOLE HABITAT

Fourniture de matériaux et matériels de second oeuvre pour la réalisation de travaux d'entretien sur le patrimoine

DATE DE REPONSE 07/11/2023

+ de 10.000 avis par jour

Tout voir
Proposé par

ARTICLES LES PLUS LUS

SOUTENEZ UN JOURNALISME D'EXPERTISE ET ABONNEZ-VOUS DÈS MAINTENANT À INDUSTRIE PHARMA

Rejoignez la communauté des décideurs de l’industrie pharmaceutique et profitez d'informations et données clés sur votre secteur.

Découvrez nos offres